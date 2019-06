White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway looks toward U.S. President Donald Trump during a working lunch with governors on workforce freedom and mobility in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis - RC142C0BC4B0

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he would not fire White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, despite the conclusion by a U.S. government watchdog that she repeatedly violated U.S. law by making political statements in her official White House post.

Trump, in an interview with Fox News, defended Conway, saying it was a free speech issue.