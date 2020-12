FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday blocked each other’s efforts to modify a $2.3 trillion coronavirus aid and government spending bill that Congress passed on Monday.

President Donald Trump has demanded changes to the bill, raising the prospect that he could veto it and force a partial government shutdown.