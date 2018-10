WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that Emmet Flood has temporarily taken on the role of counsel to U.S. President Donald Trump, beginning on Thursday and continuing until Pat Cipollone takes on the post.

FILE PHOTO: White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (R) and President Donald Trump's attorney Emmet Flood (L) arrive for a classified briefing for the U.S. congressional leadership from FBI and intelligence officials on the FBI probe into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election held in the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Flood has been Trump’s legal adviser during Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into alleged Russian meddling in U.S. elections.