House panel, Trump lawyers agree on appeals schedule in financial records case: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The House Oversight Committee has reached an agreement with President Donald Trump’s attorneys to seek an expedited appeal in a court case in which lawmakers are seeking the U.S. leader’s financial records from his accounting firm, the panel said in a statement on Wednesday.

A U.S. judge ruled on Monday that the Mazars accounting firm must turn over the documents to the House Oversight and Reform Committee, but the president had appealed the decision.

The panel said in a statement that under the schedule, written arguments could be submitted as early June 12, with briefings completed by July. The court has yet to approve the accelerated schedule.