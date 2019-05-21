Trump appeals ruling allowing Congress to see his financial records

U.S. President Donald Trump walks to Marine One as he departs for a campaign rally from the White House in Washington, U.S., May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday appealed a federal judge’s ruling against his attempt to block a House of Representatives committee from seeking his financial records, according to a court filing.

Lawyers for Trump and his company filed the appeal in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. His lawyers argue the House Oversight Committee’s demand for financial records from his accounting firm exceeded Congress’s constitutional limits.