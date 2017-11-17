Trump adds five names to list of possible Supreme Court nominees

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has added five names to the list he will use to pick a nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court if a vacancy arises, the White House said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

U.S. Appeals Court Judges Brett Kavanaugh, Kevin Newsom and Amy Coney Barrett, Georgia Supreme Court Justice Britt Grant and Oklahoma Supreme Court Justice Patrick Wyrick were added to the list, which now includes 25 names, the White House said in a statement.