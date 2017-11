WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has designated White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney to be acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau until a permanent director is nominated and confirmed, the White House said on Friday.

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney attends the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The six-year-old bureau, which has been controversial since its creation, had been led by Richard Cordray, who formally resigned on Friday.