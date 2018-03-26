FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2018

Stormy Daniels suing Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for defamation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Adult film star Stormy Daniels is suing President Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen for defamation after he called into question her claim that she had a sexual encounter with Trump, according to court documents filed on Monday.

In the filing in federal court in Los Angeles, Daniels’ attorney said “Cohen meant to convey that Ms. Clifford is a liar, someone who should not be trusted, and that her claims about her relationship with Mr. Trump is ‘something (that) isn’t true.’”

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
