April 30, 2018 / 6:04 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Donald Trump sued for defamation by adult film actress Daniels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The adult film actress Stormy Daniels on Monday filed a defamation lawsuit against U.S. President Donald Trump over a recent tweet that Daniels said falsely attacked her truthfulness.

FILE PHOTO: Adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, speaks to media along with lawyer Michael Avenatti (R) outside federal court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, filed her lawsuit in Manhattan federal court over an April 18 tweet by Trump, concerning a sketch of a man that Daniels said had threatened her in 2011.

She said Trump referred to it as: “A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total can job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!”

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by G Crosse

