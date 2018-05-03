FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
May 3, 2018 / 6:58 PM / in 27 minutes

White House says Trump did not initially know his lawyer paid porn star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump did not initially know that his personal lawyer had paid $130,000 to adult-film star Stormy Daniels but later learned about the payment, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, arrives at ABC studios to appear on The View talk show in New York City, New York, U.S. April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Trump in April told reporters he did not know about the payment, made by his lawyer Michael Cohen. But on Wednesday, Rudy Giuliani, who has joined Trump’s legal team, said the president knew about the payment and reimbursed Cohen.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had a brief affair with Trump in 2006. Trump has denied the affair.

Reporting by Jeff Mason, writing by Roberta Rampton, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.