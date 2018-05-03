White House says Trump did not initially know his lawyer paid porn star

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump did not initially know that his personal lawyer had paid $130,000 to adult-film star Stormy Daniels but later learned about the payment, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, arrives at ABC studios to appear on The View talk show in New York City, New York, U.S. April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Trump in April told reporters he did not know about the payment, made by his lawyer Michael Cohen. But on Wednesday, Rudy Giuliani, who has joined Trump’s legal team, said the president knew about the payment and reimbursed Cohen.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had a brief affair with Trump in 2006. Trump has denied the affair.