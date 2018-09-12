Stormy Daniels promises to tell all in memoir due out October 2

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who has claimed she had a sexual encounter with U.S. President Donald Trump a decade ago, said on Wednesday that she has written a no holds barred memoir about her running legal battles with Trump and her life as a stripper.

FILE PHOTO: Stormy Daniels, the porn star currently in legal battles with U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during a ceremony in her honor in West Hollywood, California, U.S., May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Daniels, 39, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said on ABC’s “The View” that her book, “Full Disclosure,” would be released by St. Martin’s Press, a subsidiary of MacMillan Publishers, on Oct. 2.

Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels.

Daniels said she wrote about her work as well as suing Trump. Her lawsuit seeks to void a non-disclosure agreement she signed just before the 2016 presidential election to remain silent about what she has called an “intimate” relationship with Trump.

FILE PHOTO: Stormy Daniels, the porn star currently in legal battles with U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during a ceremony in her honor in West Hollywood, California, U.S., May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

She claimed in the lawsuit, filed in March in Los Angeles, that the non-disclosure agreement was invalid and she was free to publicly discuss her relationship with Trump because he never signed it.

Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen has pleaded guilty to violating federal election law by paying Daniels $130,000 not to disclose information that would be harmful to Trump.

“You didn’t really think I’d hold anything back?” Daniels said on TV on Wednesday.

St. Martin’s Press said in a statement that Daniels’ book would describe “the events that led to the nondisclosure agreement and behind the scenes attempts to intimidate her.”

In April, Daniels filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump in a Manhattan court claiming that he had falsely attacked her truthfulness.

Earlier this year, Daniels said that in 2011 she was assailed by a man in a Las Vegas Parking Lot who threatened her if she discussed her alleged sexual encounter with Trump. In a tweet Trump described her claim as a “total con job.”