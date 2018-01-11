FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 11, 2018 / 6:17 PM / in an hour

U.S. Davos delegation to include Mnuchin, Ross and Lighthizer: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s delegation to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this month will include Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, a senior administration official told Reuters.

Trump himself plans to address the annual elite gathering of world leaders and chief executives, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tom Brown

