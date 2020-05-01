Trump says will address national debt if re-elected: interview

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump talks with a Reuters reporter as they walk down the West Wing colonnade before an interview about China, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and other subjects in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would like to address the ballooning national debt if he wins re-election in November, but did not provide details on how he would do so.

Asked if he had a debt reduction plan, Trump told conservative radio host Dan Bongino, “I do, I do. That bothers me too, but we’re going to get out of it.” He said the United States was borrowing long term money at zero interest.

“We’re putting in, we’re replacing debt with really long term good debt, zero, you know, which is a beautiful thing.”