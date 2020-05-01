Trump says will address national debt if re-elected: interview

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would like to address the ballooning national debt if he wins re-election in November, but did not provide details on how he would do so.
Asked if he had a debt reduction plan, Trump told conservative radio host Dan Bongino, “I do, I do. That bothers me too, but we’re going to get out of it.” He said the United States was borrowing long term money at zero interest.
“We’re putting in, we’re replacing debt with really long term good debt, zero, you know, which is a beautiful thing.”
Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama