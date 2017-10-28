Trump taps former NASA head Griffin for deputy defense role: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate Michael Griffin, a former administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, as principal deputy undersecretary of defense for acquisition, technology, and logistics, the White House said on Friday.

NASA Administrator Michael Griffin speaks to Reuters journalists in an interview in Cape Town May 11, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Griffin most recently served as chairman and chief executive officer of the Schafer Corporation, a provider of scientific, engineering, and technical services and products in the national security sector, the White House said in a statement. He held the top NASA job from 2005 to 2009.