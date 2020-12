FILE PHOTO: U.S. Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), walks from the Senate floor following an agreement of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) aid package on Capitol Hill Washington, D.C., U.S., December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said senators will vote on a $740 billion defense policy bill on Wednesday.