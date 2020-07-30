Trump 'just raising a question' about U.S. election delay, campaign says: CNN

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump was “just raising a question” when he tweeted earlier on Thursday about the possibility of delaying the Nov. 3 presidential election, CNN reported citing a spokesman for Trump’s re-election campaign.

“The President is just raising a question about the chaos Democrats have created with their insistence on all mail-in voting,” Trump campaign spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement, according to the television network.

The U.S. Constitution grants the power to set an election date to Congress, and numerous Democratic lawmakers immediately rejected Trump’s suggestion as did a commissioner with the U.S. Federal Election Commission.