UK PM candidates Hunt and Johnson say Trump comments about U.S. congresswomen unacceptable

Jeremy Hunt, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, attends a hustings event in Maidstone, Britain July 11, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Both candidates vying to replace Theresa May as Britain’s prime minister said they agreed with her that the language used by U.S. President Donald Trump about a group of mostly American-born Democratic congresswomen was unacceptable.

Trump on Sunday told the group to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came”, a comment that was condemned by Democrats as racist.

Asked during a leadership debate about the comments, both frontrunner Boris Johnson and foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said they were unacceptable but declined to use the term racist.