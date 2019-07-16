U.S. Senate Republican McConnell says debate should not be about personal attacks

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to the news media after the weekly Republican Party caucus lunch meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., June 25, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday public debate should be on ideas, not personal attacks, in his first public remarks on a controversy touched off by President Donald Trump’s racially charged attacks on four Democratic congresswomen.

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, McConnell said the political rhetoric had become overheated in recent days.

