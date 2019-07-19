Merkel feels solidarity with minority congresswomen attacked by Trump

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds the annual summer news conference in Berlin, Germany, July 19, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Merkel on Friday distanced herself from U.S. President Donald Trump’s comment that four minority Democratic congresswomen should “go back” to where they came from.

Trump told four lawmakers - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan - to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came”.

All four of them are U.S. citizens and three of them were born in the United States

“I decisively distance myself from that and I feel solidarity with the ... attacked women,” Merkel told a news conference.