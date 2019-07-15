U.S. House Democrats seek resolution condemning Trump tweets

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump walks down the U.S Capitol steps with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) after they both attended the 37th annual Friends of Ireland luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives will introduce a resolution condemning President Donald Trump’s “xenophobic tweets” that have led to charges that he was stoking racist sentiments, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday.

“Our Republican colleagues must join us in condemning the president’s xenophobic tweets,” Pelosi wrote in a letter to her Democratic colleagues in the House. The letter was sent after Trump on Sunday wrote on Twitter that four first-term congresswomen, who are minorities, should “go back” to “the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”