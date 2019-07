U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the third annual "Made in America Product Showcase" on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 15, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday defended his attacks against four Democratic congresswomen, saying he was not concerned if people thought his tweets toward them were racist and accused the U.S. lawmakers of hating America.

“As far as I’m concerned if you hate our country, if you’re not happy here, you can leave,” Trump said at an event at the White House.