Democratic leaders Schumer, Pelosi to dine with Trump Wednesday
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
September 13, 2017 / 3:59 PM / a month ago

Democratic leaders Schumer, Pelosi to dine with Trump Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) faces reporters following a Democratic policy meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump invited Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi to dine with him on Wednesday night, Democratic sources familiar with the situation said.

The two Democratic leaders will push the Republican president on legislation they want passed to protect youth brought to the United States illegally - a proposal known as the DREAM act, as well as on stabilizing the health care markets, Democratic aides said.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell

