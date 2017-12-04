Top Democrats in Congress accept Trump offer to meet on year-end priorities

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic leaders in Congress said on Monday they had accepted an invitation from President Donald Trump to meet with him and Republican leaders to discuss year-end legislative priorities, including efforts to fund the government and avoid a shutdown.

FILE PHOTO: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, who canceled a previous meeting with Trump after he issued a disparaging note on Twitter, said in a statement they hoped the president would remain open-minded about reaching a deal with Democrats.

“We need to reach a budget agreement that equally boosts funds for our military and key priorities here at home,” they said, listing a series of political priorities. “There is a bipartisan path forward on all of these items.”