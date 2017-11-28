FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump: 'I don't see a deal' with Democrats on keeping government open
November 28, 2017 / 2:33 PM / in 2 hours

Trump: 'I don't see a deal' with Democrats on keeping government open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he will meet on Tuesday with the Democratic leaders of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, to discuss keeping the government open but cited differences with them.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about tax legislation at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“Meeting with “Chuck and Nancy” today about keeping government open and working. Problem is they want illegal immigrants flooding into our Country unchecked, are weak on Crime and want to substantially RAISE Taxes. I don’t see a deal!” Trump said in a Twitter post.

Reporting by Doina ChiacuEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
