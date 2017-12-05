FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump lawyer: Deutsche Bank has not received subpoena for Trump records
December 5, 2017

Trump lawyer: Deutsche Bank has not received subpoena for Trump records

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) has not received any subpoena for financial records relating to the president or his family as part of the special counsel’s Russia probe.

“We have confirmed that the news reports that the Special Counsel had subpoenaed financial records relating to the president are false,” Sekulow told Reuters in a statement. “No subpoena has been issued or received. We have confirmed this with the bank and other sources.”

He confirmed the bank in question was Deutsche Bank.

Reporting by Karen Freifield; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Frances Kerry

