U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a "Hope for Prisoners" graduation ceremony at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Washington (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said on Twitter that four candidates are under consideration for the job of U.S. intelligence chief and that a decision would come in the next few weeks.

The post of director of national intelligence, which was created after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States, oversees the 17 U.S. civilian and military intelligence agencies including the CIA.