Federal judge blocks Trump administration drug pricing rule

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday blocked a last-minute Trump administration rule aimed at curbing drug prices from taking effect on Jan. 1.

The rule, which would have tied reimbursements for some drugs by Medicare, a U.S. government insurance program, to the lowest prices paid by certain other countries.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake in Maryland ruled that the administration had rushed the rule without giving the public a chance to comment, in violation of federal law.

The decision is a victory for PhRMA, the nation’s leading pharmaceutical industry trade group, which had filed a lawsuit challenging the rule. PhRMA had argued that the rule, which would affect 50 drugs, would result in Medicare patients losing access to vital care.

The administration announced that it had finalized the rule in November, saying it could save taxpayers and patients $85 billion over seven years.

Since he lost the presidential election, Trump has been issuing and finalizing a host of rule changes in areas ranging from energy to healthcare to immigration in a bid to bolster key areas of his agenda prior to his departure from the White House in January.

Blake’s order is temporary, and could be lifted later if the administration ultimately prevails in the lawsuit.