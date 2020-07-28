Trump alleges pharmaceutical industry is running false ads on his drug price plan

U.S. President Donald Trump wears a protective face mask during a tour of the Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies' Innovation Center, a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant where components for a potential coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate Novavax are being developed, in Morrrisville, North Carolina, U.S., July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed the pharmaceutical industry for what he claimed were false advertisements alleging his drug price plan would raise the cost of prescriptions for U.S. senior citizens.

“Big Pharma is taking television ads trying to make the case that I am raising prescription drug prices on seniors. The ad is a lie!,” he said on Twitter. “What I have done will lead to a 50% REDUCTION in prices, at least, & Big Pharma is not happy about it.”