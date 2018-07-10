Trump says Pfizer is rolling back drug price hikes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Pfizer Inc was rolling back drug prices after he spoke with Pfizer’s chief executive officer and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with the news media before boarding Marine One for travel to Europe from the White House, in Washington, U.S., July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“We applaud Pfizer for this decision and desire other companies do the same,” Trump said in a tweet. On Monday, Trump took aim at Pfizer and other U.S. drugmakers after they raised prices on some of their medicines on July 1, saying his administration would act in response.