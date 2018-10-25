FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 6:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump seeks to base Medicare drug prices on lower overseas rates

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday his administration is seeking to lower prescription drug prices by determining the price the government’s Medicare program pays for some drugs based on the lower prices paid in other countries.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin, U.S., October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump, speaking at the Department of Health and Human Service’s Humphrey Building near Capitol Hill, said the move takes aim at what he characterized as “global freeloading” on prescription drugs.

Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb; writing by Michael Erman; editing by Jonathan Oatis

