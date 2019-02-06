Trump: Americans pay too much for prescription drugs: speech excerpt

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting to "discuss fighting human trafficking on the southern border" in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Americans are paying more than people in other countries for prescription drugs, according to excerpts from the State of the Union address.

“It is unacceptable that Americans pay vastly more than people in other countries for the exact same drugs, often made in the exact same place. This is wrong, unfair, and together we can stop it,” Trump said in prepared remarks.