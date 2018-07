WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday thanked two major drug companies for not raising their prices and said his administration was working toward “substantially” cutting prescription-drug prices.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump walks from Marine One as he arrives on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“Thank you to Novartis for not increasing your prices on prescription drugs. Likewise to Pfizer. We are making a big push to actually reduce the prices, maybe substantially, on prescription drugs,” Trump said in a tweet.