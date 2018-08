WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump praised the strength of the U.S. dollar on Thursday after the greenback reached a 14-month high against a broad basket of currencies a day earlier.

U.S. President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn after arriving in Marine One from a recent trip to New York at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“Money is pouring into our cherished DOLLAR like rarely before,” Trump wrote on Twitter, citing the strength of the U.S. economy.