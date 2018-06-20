White House to propose merging Labor, Education departments: WSJ

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House plans to propose on Thursday to merge the U.S. departments of Labor and Education, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Citing a person with knowledge of the proposal, the Journal said the plan follows a review of cabinet agencies that looked for ways to shrink the federal government.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Congress would likely have to approve the merger and it was unclear whether lawmakers would be in favor of a major governmental reorganization with November elections looming.

Republicans have long complained about the size of the federal government and many have taken particular aim at the Education Department, which they see as intruding on a local and state authority.