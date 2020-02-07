Appeals court throws out Democrats' 'emoluments' lawsuit over Trump businesses

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about his acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial during what he described as "a day of celebration" in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday threw out a lawsuit brought by Democratic lawmakers alleging President Donald Trump’s overseas business dealings violate the U.S. Constitution’s anti-corruption “emoluments” clauses.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said a group of more than 200 Democratic lawmakers lacked legal “standing” to bring the case in the first place.

The lawsuit was brought in 2017 by congressional Democrats including Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut. It is one of a trio of cases against Trump over the rarely tested emoluments clauses, which prohibit presidents from taking gifts or payments from foreign and state governments.