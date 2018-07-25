U.S. judge rejects Trump bid to dismiss foreign payments lawsuit

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest effort to dismiss a lawsuit accusing him of violating the Constitution by doing business with foreign governments while occupying the White House.

U.S. President Donald Trump walks from Marine One as he returns from Kansas City, Missouri, to the White House in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte in Greenbelt, Maryland said the plaintiffs, the attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia, plausibly alleged that Trump has violated the Constitution’s “emoluments” clause, which is designed to prevent corruption and foreign influence.

A federal judge in Manhattan had in December dismissed a similar lawsuit against Trump by other plaintiffs.