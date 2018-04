WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he would sign a memorandum on Thursday ordering the Environmental Protection Agency to cut more regulations on manufacturers, but did not elaborate.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) listens to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt after announcing his decision that the United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“Today I will sign a presidential memorandum directing the EPA to cut even more red tape for our manufacturers,” he said, “so that they can expand and continue to hire and to grow.”