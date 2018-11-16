Trump seeks to make acting EPA head Wheeler permanent

FILE PHOTO: Acting Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency Andrew Wheeler speaks during an event hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump with workers on "Cutting the Red Tape, Unleashing Economic Freedom" in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday he would nominate the acting head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Andrew Wheeler, to take on the position permanently.

Wheeler took the reins at EPA after former administrator Scott Pruitt resigned in July following a slew of ethical controversies that included his first-class travel, round-the-clock security detail, and expensive office equipment. Trump made the announcement during a medal-of-freedom ceremony at the White House.