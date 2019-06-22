Trump plans to nominate Mark Esper to be Pentagon chief: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee for next Defense Secretary Mark Esper greets outgoing U.S. Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan as he leaves the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he intends to nominate Army Secretary Mark Esper to be secretary of defense, the White House said in a statement.

Esper takes over as acting defense secretary on Monday following the resignation of Patrick Shanahan, who is stepping down after media reports emerged this week of domestic violence in his family. Trump said on Tuesday he would likely nominate Esper to lead the Pentagon.

Trump also said he plans to nominate David Norquist, who currently serves as the Pentagon’s comptroller, to be deputy defense secretary.