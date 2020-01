FILE PHOTO: Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed attends a signing ceremony with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia December 7, 2019. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, in a call with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, expressed optimism that an agreement on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam was near and would benefit all parties involved, a White House spokesman said.

(This story corrects reference to last name of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in headline.)