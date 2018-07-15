FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 15, 2018 / 3:38 PM / a few seconds ago

Trump calls EU a 'foe' on trade: CBS News interview

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said the European Union is a “foe” of the United States for “what they do to us in trade,” adding “that doesn’t mean they are bad,” in an interview aired on Sunday by CBS’s “Face the Nation” news program.

Asked who is the United States’ biggest foe globally, Trump said, “Well I think we have a lot of foes. I think the European Union is a foe, what they do to us in trade. Now you wouldn’t think of the European Union but they’re a foe.

“Russia is a foe in certain respects. China is a foe economically, certainly they are a foe. But that doesn’t mean they are bad. It doesn’t mean anything. It means that they are competitive.”

Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

