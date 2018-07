BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk told U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday to stop berating NATO allies over military investment levels, on the eve of an alliance summit.

European Council President Donald Tusk addresses a news conference during an European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 29, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Walschaerts/File Photo

“Dear America, appreciate your allies, after all you don’t have that many,” Tusk, a former Polish premier, said after a signing statement on cooperation between the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.