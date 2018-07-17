Trump to host European Commission chief on July 25

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will host the head of the European Commission at the White House later this month to discuss trade and other economic issues, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a joint news conference with Russia's President Vladimir Putin after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump and the commission President Jean-Claude Juncker “will discuss a wide range of priorities, including foreign and security policy, counterterrorism, energy security, and economic growth” at the July 25 meeting, according to the statement.