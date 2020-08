U.S. President Donald Trump holds a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he is exploring executive action to curb evictions and offer unemployment relief, as lawmakers and the administration remain at loggerheads over the contours of the next coronavirus stimulus bill.