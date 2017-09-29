White House cracks down on use of charter planes by officials

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Friday cracked down on government officials using charter aircraft following the resignation of health secretary Tom Price over his use of private planes for government business.

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Tom Price speaks at a news conference on annual influenza prevention at the Press Club in Washington, U.S., September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

In a memo to government agencies, White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney said commercial air travel is “appropriate” with few exceptions even for very senior officials, and the use of chartered aircraft must be approved in advance by the White House chief of staff.