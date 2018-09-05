FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 1:41 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Trump says Congress should pass farm bill with food stamp work requirements

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the final massive agriculture bill that the U.S. Congress sends to him to sign into law should have work requirements for people receiving food stamps, the grocery subsidies officially called “SNAP.”

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks before signing an executive order on strengthening retirement security in America at Harris Conference Center in Charlotte, NC, U.S., August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“#FarmBill with SNAP work requirements will bolster farmers and get America back to work. Pass the Farm Bill with SNAP work requirements!” Trump tweeted, as the two chambers of Congress begin reconciling separate bills they recently passed into a single piece of legislation for him to sign.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
