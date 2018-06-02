FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 2, 2018 / 12:35 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Trump nominates Geoffrey Starks to Federal Communications Commission: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump named Geoffrey Starks as his pick to become a member of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission for the remainder of a five-year term ending June 30, 2022, the White House said on Friday.

Starks, who currently serves as assistant bureau chief of the FCC’s enforcement bureau, also served as senior counsel at the U.S. Justice Department, the White House said in a statement. His appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Writing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
