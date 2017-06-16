FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump to nominate James Clinger for FDIC: White House
June 16, 2017 / 11:56 PM / 2 months ago

Trump to nominate James Clinger for FDIC: White House

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump intends to nominate congressional aide James Clinger to be a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for five years and to be the banking regulator's chairman for five years effective Nov. 29, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

Clinger has been chief counsel for the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Services since 2007 and previously served as deputy assistant attorney general, the statement said.

His nomination requires Senate confirmation.

Reporting by the Washington Newsroom; Editing by Eric Beech

