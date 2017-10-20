FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Politics
October 20, 2017 / 6:37 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

White House: Trump considering Powell, Taylor for either Fed chair or vice chair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is considering a scenario in which he would nominate Fed Governor Jerome Powell and Stanford University economist John Taylor for the two top positions at the Federal Reserve Board, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell attends a conference at the Brookings Institution in Washington August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Under the scenario, Trump would pick one or the other for the Fed chair position and the other for vice chair.

“That is something that is under consideration but he hasn’t ruled out a number of options. He’ll have an announcement on that soon, in the coming days,” Sanders told reporters.

Reporting By Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
