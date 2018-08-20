Exclusive: Trump says not thrilled with Fed's Powell for raising rates

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he was “not thrilled” with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for raising interest rates and accused China and Europe of manipulating their respective currencies.

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a question during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S. August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Trump, who nominated Powell last year to replace former Fed Chair Janet Yellen, told Reuters in an interview that he believed the U.S. central bank should be more accommodating.

“I’m not thrilled with his raising of interest rates, no. I’m not thrilled,” Trump said in the interview.